Toy Store Chain Selects Bridgeline's Celebros Search to Power Their New Magento eCommerce Store

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that the largest toy store chain in Indonesia has selected Bridgeline's Celebros Conversion Engine to elevate their new eCommerce site on Magento 2. The business will capitalize on Bridgeline's Celebros Conversion AI technology's strength to improve the customer experience and create new revenue opportunities.



The toy store powerhouse understands the need for top-of-the-line technology as they've successfully grown into the largest toy store chain to dominate the Indonesian market in the past fifteen years. The business requires advanced search and conversion AI for their massive online catalog of the best global toy, clothing, and footwear brands such as Hasbro, Disney, Barbie, PlayDoh, LeapFrog, Carter's, Oshkosh, Lego, and Marvel. The advanced artificial intelligence of Celebros is ideal for such a large and complex catalog, bringing data-driven conversion technology to enhance the customer experience.