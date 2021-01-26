 

Toy Store Chain Selects Bridgeline's Celebros Search to Power Their New Magento eCommerce Store

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that the largest toy store chain in Indonesia has selected Bridgeline's Celebros Conversion Engine to elevate their new eCommerce site on Magento 2. The business will capitalize on Bridgeline's Celebros Conversion AI technology's strength to improve the customer experience and create new revenue opportunities.

The toy store powerhouse understands the need for top-of-the-line technology as they've successfully grown into the largest toy store chain to dominate the Indonesian market in the past fifteen years. The business requires advanced search and conversion AI for their massive online catalog of the best global toy, clothing, and footwear brands such as Hasbro, Disney, Barbie, PlayDoh, LeapFrog, Carter's, Oshkosh, Lego, and Marvel. The advanced artificial intelligence of Celebros is ideal for such a large and complex catalog, bringing data-driven conversion technology to enhance the customer experience.

Bridgeline's search has intelligent machine learning that understands user behavior and trends to provide the customer with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. Advanced AutoComplete offers predictive queries and requests based on real-time analytics to provide customers with exact and suitable suggestions, perfect for the large toy store enterprise.

"We're excited and honored to be selected by our new customer," says Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline. "I know that our Celebros software's Conversion Engine will grow revenue for their business and enable their customers to have a high-quality shopping experience worthy of their brand."

About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com




