Information Analysis Inc Announces New Chairman of its Board of Directors

Rosenberg said, “I am confident in our future and in Mark’s leadership as we seek to grow while continuing to deliver lasting value to our customers, shareholders, and employees. Mark’s leadership in the industry and his knowledge of the company will be instrumental in helping IAI progress toward our strategic vision.”

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC) today announced that the Board of Directors unanimously elected Mark T. Krial as chairman of its board of directors. Krial succeeds Sandor (“Sandy”) Rosenberg, IAI’s founder, who stepped down as chairman as of December 31, 2020, after holding the position since the company’s inception in 1979. Rosenberg will remain on the board.

Mark Krial, 63, has been serving as president of Marathon TS, Inc., an information technology and professional services company which serves the federal government and commercial markets, since 2009. Prior to that, he served as president of Cornell Technical Services, an information technology firm, for 15 years. He holds a B.S. degree from Oklahoma A&M State University. Krial has been a board member of IAI since 2016.

Krial offers over 30 years of achievement within information technology and computer-based disciplines. His management approach emphasizes innovative techniques to achieve high performance, cost effective and profit enhancing solutions. High level experience includes sales, marketing, business development and strategic planning capabilities.

“I am excited to lead IAI’s board of directors and closely work with senior management as IAI embraces opportunity and builds on its current momentum,” said Krial. “Sandy’s efforts have left the company on solid footing with tremendous potential for growth.”

"Mark shares our renewed vision and drive to broaden our product and service offerings, aggressively pursue the cyber security and cloud services markets, pursue new contract vehicles, and expand our existing modernization practice in the federal, state, and commercial markets," said Stan Reese, who became IAI’s interim CEO on January 1, 2021. "As we look to the future and seek expansion through both organic growth and acquisition, we are fortunate that Mark will provide proven industry and leadership experience.”

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and securely extending their reach to the Cloud and more modern platforms.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.