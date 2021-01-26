RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 06 / 2021) with LEG Immobilien AG

Stuttgart, Germany, 26 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with LEG Immobilien AG.

With around 145,000 rental properties and approximately 400,000 residents, LEG is one of Germany's leading listed housing companies. The company has seven branch offices in its heartland in North Rhine-Westphalia and is represented by local personal contacts at selected locations in other western German states. LEG generated income of around EUR 809 million from its core rental and lease business in the 2019 financial year. As part of the new construction campaign it launched in 2018, LEG wishes to make a social contribution towards creating both privately financed and publicly subsidised housing and to build or acquire at least 500 new apartments per year from 2023 onwards.

Ulrike Janssen, managing director of LEG Wohnen GmbH: "We regularly invest over EUR 250 million per year in the modernisation of our portfolios. We are very pleased to be working with RIB in purchasing and construction project management as a strong global partner with extensive experience in the real estate sector. The iTWO 4.0 enterprise solution from the RIB should enable us to digitalise and further optimise the entire process flow and cooperation with the large number of framework contract partners in our daily business."

Erik von Stebut, managing director of RIB in Germany: "With this order, we are once again showing that we are not only a provider of tendering and calculation software, but as a partner with the iTWO 4.0 platform, we provide our customers with an integrated overall solution. Our collaboration platform supports the LEG team around Ms Janssen with the digital transformation in construction project management - starting with the purchasing process and ending with the detailed evaluation of the implemented projects and construction measures. Running together LEG and RIB!"