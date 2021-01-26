 

XPeng launches OTA upgrade for P7

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 15:52  |  75   |   |   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today released a major over-the-air (OTA) upgrade for its P7 sedan customers in China. The most comprehensive OTA upgrade in the Company’s six-year history, with the largest number of new and optimized functions, this OTA upgrade will deliver a new version of XPeng’s operating system, Xmart OS 2.5.0, to XPeng P7 customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005753/en/

XPeng P7 OTA Upgrade (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng P7 OTA Upgrade (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Xmart 2.5.0 version will bring over 40 new functions and 200+ optimized features to P7 customers in China, covering multiple modules, including autonomous driving assistance, full-scenario voice assistance, smart audio and music cockpit, in-car App ecosystem, and personalized settings. Since the P7’s launch in April 2020, 31 new functions have been added through five major OTA upgrades so far.

The Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) public beta version is one of the main new functions in this OTA upgrade. The NGP, which requires XPILOT 3.0 – XPeng’s autonomous driving assistance system – will be supported by the P7 Premium and Wing versions.

NGP conducts automatic navigation assisted driving from point A to B based on the navigation route set by the driver, which is available on Chinese highways covered by high-precision maps. Key functions of NGP include:

  • automatic lane changing and overtaking
  • automatic optimization of lane choices
  • automatic speed limit adjustment
  • automatic highway ramp entering and exiting
  • automatic switching of highways
  • automatic collision avoidance while changing lanes
  • automatic identification and avoidance of obstacles such as construction sites, traffic cones, trucks and stationary vehicles
  • night driving overtaking warning

Upon update, the P7 will become the first mass-produced vehicle with the Surrounding Reality (SR) display for navigation assisted autonomous driving. When the NGP is in use, the central control panel will show a 360-degree surround view with simulated rendering of the surroundings, speed limit warnings, safety warnings, and dynamic traffic status updates. This feature will provide drivers with real-time vehicle and vicinity information to enhance safety awareness.

Seite 1 von 2
XPeng (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPeng launches OTA upgrade for P7 XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today released a major over-the-air (OTA) upgrade for its P7 sedan customers in China. The most comprehensive OTA upgrade in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Enorme Chancen"; Ehang, GameStop, VW, Tesla, Xpeng, Plug Power, Clean Power, Xiaomi, Bitcoin
22.01.21
XPeng to deploy Amap’s 3rd-gen in-car navigation system
15.01.21
XPeng Unveils Beta Version Navigation Guided Pilot Function
14.01.21
Investments: Geely, Nevada Copper, Xpeng – Investieren Sie in die Zukunft!
13.01.21
Söllner: "Gute Idee für 2021": Plug Power, Apple-Car, Ballard Power, Tesla, Xpeng, Xiaomi, 3D-Druck, GoPro
12.01.21
US-Markt: Dow Jones, Plug Power, 3D Systems, Stratasys, Nio, Xpeng, Walmart, Twitter
12.01.21
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
04.01.21
Marktkompass: 13.800 DAX fester | FOXCONN | HYUNDAi | NIO | XPENG | China-ADRs | ASTRAZENECA
04.01.21
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
29.12.20
Investments: BYD, Royal Helium, Xpeng – Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:07 Uhr
178
XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
13.11.20
23
XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?