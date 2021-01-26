 

Piper Sandler Expands Investment Banking with the Hiring of Treavor Hill


   

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Treavor Hill as a managing director within the firm’s investment banking group. He will focus on the automotive and commercial vehicle aftermarkets and will be based in the firm’s Minneapolis office.

Hill has over 10 years of investment banking experience focused on the aftermarket, executing both M&A advisory and growth/buyout financings. Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Hill was a senior vice president within the automotive aftermarket investment banking group at Jefferies. Prior to that, he was a vice president within the automotive aftermarket banking group at BB&T Capital Markets. Earlier in his career, Hill held various leadership roles in the commercial real estate industry.

“We are pleased to have Treavor join our investment banking platform,” said Scott LaRue, global co-head of investment banking and capital markets at Piper Sandler. “We look forward to leveraging Treavor’s deep industry expertise and relationships as we continue to increase our presence in this dynamic industry.”

Hill earned a dual bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Utah State University and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Georgetown University.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

