UPDATE - JFrog and Docker Partner to Combine the Power of JFrog Artifactory and Docker Hub to Improve Quality, Performance, and Developer Experience for Modern Application Development

Partnership provides developers using JFrog Cloud with unlimited, high-performant access to Docker Hub and to Docker Official Images to simplify cloud-native application development

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the DevOps company enabling organizations to realize the vision of Liquid Software with continuous software updates, today announced an agreement with Docker , a leading provider of collaborative application development platforms for development teams. In the first milestone of the partnership, the companies are providing developers unlimited (for SaaS users), high-performance premium access to quality and trusted application components on Docker Hub to streamline developer experience and scale the use of containers in the enterprise. The agreement also provides dedicated support mechanisms for mutual customers.

