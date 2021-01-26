 

ServisFirst Bank Announces Leadership Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 16:00  |  31   |   |   

Executive Vice President of Correspondent Banking, Rodney Rushing Named Chief Operating Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of ServisFirst Bank and ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS), recently announced that Rodney Rushing is assuming the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for ServisFirst Bank. As a member of the Bank’s executive team, he will collaborate with the President/CEO and CFO in the overall administration of the Bank and in executing its broader objectives and goals.

Rushing’s problem-solving ability, bank leadership experience and business acumen bring an unmatched value to the ServisFirst Bank executive team.

Rodney Rushing, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Rodney Rushing will be assuming the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at ServisFirst Bank in Birmingham, Alabama.

Rushing transitions to the role of COO from his position as Executive Vice President, Correspondent Banking. As the EVP, Correspondent Banking at ServisFirst Bank, Rushing managed the Bank’s Correspondent Banking Division. He joined ServisFirst Bank in 2010 to start the Correspondent Banking Division, which has grown to service over 300 bank relationships in 26 states.  The division has over $1.9 billion in deposits. Under Rushing’s leadership, the Correspondent Banking Division’s Agent Credit Card Program has been named as an Endorsed Solution by the American Banking Association.

During his 38-year banking career, Rushing managed correspondent and audit divisions and was previously an executive vice president at Compass Bank. While at Compass, he held securities licenses, managing Investment Division Sales and the Correspondent Division. Rushing is a Past Chairman and 2008 President of the Alabama Bankers Association. In addition, he is CFIA and CBA accredited.

Rodney Rushing attended Auburn University. He received his bachelor’s degree in 1982 in finance and began his banking career.

For more information regarding Rodney Rushing as Chief Operating Officer for ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net. To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK 
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates. 

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay.  In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT
Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net


ServisFirst Bancshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ServisFirst Bank Announces Leadership Transition Executive Vice President of Correspondent Banking, Rodney Rushing Named Chief Operating Officer BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of ServisFirst Bank and ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For Fourth Quarter of 2020
29.12.20
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results January 25th