Offer Update

26.01.2021
Albion Development VCT PLC (the "Company")

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021

Following strong demand for the Company’s shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021, which opened on 5 January 2021, the Board is pleased to announce that it has elected to exercise its over-allotment facility referred to in the prospectus. Accordingly, the maximum amount that the Company can raise is increased from £7 million to £10 million (before issue costs).

Enquiries:
Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
26 January 2021


