Offer Update

Following strong demand for the Company’s shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021, which opened on 5 January 2021, the Board is pleased to announce that it has elected to exercise its over-allotment facility referred to in the prospectus. Accordingly, the maximum amount that the Company can raise is increased from £7 million to £10 million (before issue costs).

26 January 2021