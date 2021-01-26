Offer Update
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 26.01.2021, 15:47 | 28 | 0 |
Offer Update
Crown Place VCT PLC (the "Company")
LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
Following strong demand for the Company’s shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021, which opened on 5 January 2021, the Board is pleased to announce that it has elected to exercise its over-allotment facility referred to in the prospectus. Accordingly, the maximum amount that the Company can raise is increased from £6 million to £9 million (before issue costs).
Enquiries:
Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
26 January 2021
Crown Place VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0