 

Dematic Automates Landmark Group's Premier Distribution Center

Multinational Retailer Consolidates Its Fulfillment Operations -- Sets New Logistics Benchmark for the Middle East Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic announces the completion of a new automated distribution center for the Landmark Group in Dubai, UAE, allowing the multinational retailer to consolidate the logistics activities for part of its five existing manual distribution sites.

"The automation solution designed by Dematic allows our supply chain network to now operate with enhanced efficiency, productivity and transparency. With this investment, we are advancing technological progress and taking a pioneering position in our region," said Mihin Shah, Chief Supply Chain officer of Landmark Group. The new distribution center is located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), close to DP WORLD Jebel Ali Port, one of the largest container ports in the world. From this location, the Landmark Group stores and distributes garments, furniture, toys, small goods and more to nearly 1,400 of its retail stores and thereafter directly to end consumers.

"Landmark presented us with an opportunity to go beyond consolidating their fulfillment operations to becoming a partner in transforming their business," said Hasan Dandashly, Dematic President and CEO. "They have experienced remarkable growth in a short amount of time to become one of the largest retailers in the Middle East, Africa, and India, supplying over 2,300 businesses in 24 countries. We take pride in being the kind of resource that Landmark would trust to streamline their operations both to meet current demand and prepare for future success."

A distinctive feature of the 265,000 sqm site is a pallet warehouse (43 meters high) with a silo design and up to 36,000 storage locations for receiving goods. Inventory not immediately needed for distribution are palletized, then stored and retrieved double-deep via four 41 meter stacker cranes (Model SR-U1500/1) with two telescopic forks. The climate-regulated high-bay warehouse stores temperature sensitive items and is equipped with a fire prevention system with an oxygen-reduced environment so even highly flammable goods can be stored.

