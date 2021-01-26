 

Orchid Island Capital to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter of 2020 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, February 26, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (833) 794-1168. International callers dial (236) 714-2726. The conference ID is 9406887. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.orchidislandcapital.com, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until March 25, 2021.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOS, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

25.01.21
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares and Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock
21.01.21
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
20.01.21
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
14.01.21
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, January 2021 Monthly Dividend and December 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics