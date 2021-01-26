IZEA Releases The 2021 State of Influencer Equality

African American Influencers Highest Paid in 2020

Orlando, Florida, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, released its second annual State of Influencer Equality report today. First introduced in 2020, it is the influencer marketing industry’s only published examination of earnings equality among social influencers. The report provides analysis of influencer earnings observed in IZEA’s online marketplace spanning 2015 to 2020. Data is comprised of negotiated rates between marketers and creators spanning the spectrum of micro-influencers to celebrities, and incorporates self-reported gender and race identifiers.



“The historic events that have unfolded over the past year have had a dramatic impact on the way brands are embracing inclusion,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Diversity in brand creative have become a critical topic for many large organizations, and has become a particularly relevant point of discussion in influencer marketing. The voice of the individual is central to the success of an influencer marketing campaign, and we believe that diversity in influencer marketing yields better outcomes on every front. We are delighted to see the increase in pay for African American influencers within the IZEA ecosystem this year in-particular. Brands are consciously making the decision to include more people of color in their campaigns, and that commitment is reflected in our marketplace data.”

Key Findings Include:

Over the past five years, the average earnings for all self-reported races and genders has risen dramatically.

In the last three years, persons of color have commanded a premium over their Caucasian counterparts, with African Americans making an average of 47% more per post than Caucasians in 2020.

Females continue to dominate the influencer marketing industry, receiving 90% of all transaction volume over the past five years.

Influencers under the age of 17 continue to command the highest premium of all age groups, earning 2.3x more per post vs. those aged 45 to 54 years.

Influencers with an annual household income of $150k+ or more per year charge a 1.6x premium for a sponsored post compared to their counterparts earning $20k or less per year.

“In 2015, Caucasian influencers received 73% of all sponsorship transaction volume,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “That number has been decreasing over time and now mimics the U.S. Population. Thirty-five percent of Americans identify as Non-White, and sponsorship deal flow for those racial minorities has now reached thirty-seven percent.”