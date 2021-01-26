ADM Directors Vote to Increase Cash Dividend

ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 37.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock, an approximately 2.78% increase from last quarter’s dividend of 36.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2021, to shareholders of record on Feb. 9, 2021.

This is ADM’s 357th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 89 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Dec. 31, 2020, there were 556,104,261 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.