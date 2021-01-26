Company announcement nr. 54

Fredericia, January 26th 2021



Waturu Holding A/S downgrades expectations



Management is lowering the current revenue expectations for 2023, from 140-150 MDKK to a new lower level of 70-80 MDKK with EBITDA in the level 30-35 MDKK.



The downgrade is based on the company's current situation, where negative articles have been written about the company over a longer period of time, which makes it harder to sell the company's products.



About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com



Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3rd,

1111 København

Phone.: +45 71961030

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



Important links:

Websites:

www.waturu.com

Financial reports:

www.waturu.com/documents Further press related news:

www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/

www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/

