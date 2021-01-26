 

Waturu Holding A/S – Downgrades expectations

Company announcement nr. 54
Fredericia, January 26th 2021

Waturu Holding A/S downgrades expectations

Management is lowering the current revenue expectations for 2023, from 140-150 MDKK to a new lower level of 70-80 MDKK with EBITDA in the level 30-35 MDKK.

The downgrade is based on the company's current situation, where negative articles have been written about the company over a longer period of time, which makes it harder to sell the company's products.

About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3rd,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:
Websites:
www.waturu.com
Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/ 




22.01.21
Waturu Holding A/S – convening of an extraordinary general meeting
22.01.21
Waturu Holding A/S – change in board of directors
20.01.21
Waturu Holding A/S – resigned auditor sends subsidiary to compulsory dissolution
19.01.21
Waturu Holding A/S – Change of auditing company
31.12.20
Waturu Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2021