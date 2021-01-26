 

PGTI Announces Closing of Offering of $60 Million of Additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 16:32  |  35   |   |   

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, announced today that it has completed its previously announced private offering of $60 million aggregate principal amount of additional 6.75% senior notes due 2026 (the “Additional Notes”). The Additional Notes were issued at 105.500% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest from August 1, 2020. The Additional Notes are part of the same issuance of, and rank equally and form a single series with, the $365.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 6.75% senior notes due 2026 (the “Existing Notes”), $315 million aggregate principal amount of which were issued on August 10, 2018 and $50 million aggregate principal amount of which were issued on January 24, 2020. The Additional Notes will have the same terms as the Existing Notes (except with respect to issue date and the date from which interest accrues).

PGTI intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Additional Notes to finance, together with cash on hand, the cash portion of the purchase price of the acquisition (the “ECO Acquisition”) by the Company of 75% of the outstanding equity interests of New Eco Windows Holding, LLC (“New Holding”), a newly formed Delaware limited liability company formed for the purposes of facilitating the ECO Acquisition, which will hold 100% of the equity interests of ECO Window Systems, LLC, ECO Glass Production Inc. and Unity Windows Inc. (collectively, “ECO”). The ECO Acquisition was previously announced on January 7, 2021 and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. If the ECO Acquisition does not close, PGTI intends to apply proceeds of the Additional Notes to repay amounts outstanding under its existing term loan credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions.

The Additional Notes are guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each existing and future domestic restricted subsidiary of the Company, other than any restricted subsidiary of the Company that does not guarantee the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities or any permitted refinancing thereof. Upon the consummation of the ECO Acquisition, the Company intends to designate New Holding and its subsidiaries as unrestricted subsidiaries under the indenture governing the Existing Notes and New Notes and the credit agreement governing the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities such that New Holding and its subsidiaries will not become guarantors of the Existing Notes and New Notes or guarantors of the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities.

Seite 1 von 3


PGT Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PGTI Announces Closing of Offering of $60 Million of Additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026 PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, announced today that it has completed its previously announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Soleste Grand Central Apartments Showcase CGI Commercial Products
19.01.21
PGT Innovations Chosen for Forbes’ Best Small-Cap Companies List
11.01.21
PGTI Announces Pricing of $60 Million of Additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026
11.01.21
PGTI Announces Private Placement of Additional Senior Notes
07.01.21
 PGT Innovations to Acquire 75% Ownership Stake in Eco Window Systems