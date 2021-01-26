PGTI Announces Closing of Offering of $60 Million of Additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, announced today that it has completed its previously announced private offering of $60 million aggregate principal amount of additional 6.75% senior notes due 2026 (the “Additional Notes”). The Additional Notes were issued at 105.500% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest from August 1, 2020. The Additional Notes are part of the same issuance of, and rank equally and form a single series with, the $365.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 6.75% senior notes due 2026 (the “Existing Notes”), $315 million aggregate principal amount of which were issued on August 10, 2018 and $50 million aggregate principal amount of which were issued on January 24, 2020. The Additional Notes will have the same terms as the Existing Notes (except with respect to issue date and the date from which interest accrues).

PGTI intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Additional Notes to finance, together with cash on hand, the cash portion of the purchase price of the acquisition (the “ECO Acquisition”) by the Company of 75% of the outstanding equity interests of New Eco Windows Holding, LLC (“New Holding”), a newly formed Delaware limited liability company formed for the purposes of facilitating the ECO Acquisition, which will hold 100% of the equity interests of ECO Window Systems, LLC, ECO Glass Production Inc. and Unity Windows Inc. (collectively, “ECO”). The ECO Acquisition was previously announced on January 7, 2021 and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. If the ECO Acquisition does not close, PGTI intends to apply proceeds of the Additional Notes to repay amounts outstanding under its existing term loan credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions.

The Additional Notes are guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each existing and future domestic restricted subsidiary of the Company, other than any restricted subsidiary of the Company that does not guarantee the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities or any permitted refinancing thereof. Upon the consummation of the ECO Acquisition, the Company intends to designate New Holding and its subsidiaries as unrestricted subsidiaries under the indenture governing the Existing Notes and New Notes and the credit agreement governing the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities such that New Holding and its subsidiaries will not become guarantors of the Existing Notes and New Notes or guarantors of the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities.