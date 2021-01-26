 

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ECPG

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 16:40  |  24   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (“Encore”) (NASDAQ: ECPG) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Encore and its shareholders. If you are an Encore shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Encore’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Encore in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Encore, and whether Encore has suffered damages as a result.

On October 15, 2020, Encore agreed to pay $15 million to settle a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit alleging it violated a 2015 consent order regarding violations of federal consumer protection laws through its debt-collection practices.

What You Can Do

If you are an Encore shareholder, you may have legal claims against Encore’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

Encore Capital Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ECPG Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (“Encore”) (NASDAQ: ECPG) for breaching their fiduciary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update