 

Elizabeth Yeu, M.D. and K. Peony Yu, M.D. Appointed to STAAR Surgical Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 16:45  |  45   |   |   

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today announced the appointments of Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., Partner, Virginia Eye Consultants, and K. Peony Yu, M.D., retired Chief Medical Officer, FibroGen Inc., to its Board of Directors, effective January 21, 2021.

“The addition of Dr. Elizabeth Yeu and Dr. K. Peony Yu to our Board of Directors illustrates STAAR’s commitment to excellence, the surgeon community and growth," said Dr. Gil Kliman, Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee of STAAR Surgical’s Board of Directors. "Elizabeth is a renowned, highly-respected ophthalmic surgeon, and thought leader within the Ophthalmology community. For several years, she has served as a member of the Executive Committee of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. Peony is an accomplished physician and healthcare executive who, with more than 25 years of biomedical leadership and patient care experience, has led key clinical programs and global product approvals. Elizabeth and Peony collectively bring a wealth of additional clinical, business and growth perspectives, and we are delighted to have both doctors join STAAR’s Board.”

“As we pursue our strategic imperative of leading the lens-based future of refractive vision correction, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Elizabeth and Peony join our Board,” said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. “Their significant medical and industry expertise will provide valuable contributions as we aim to facilitate visual freedom for patients with our EVO family of implantable Collamer lenses, accelerate our company’s growth and capture refractive market share, globally.”

STAAR also reported today that Mr. John Moore, who has served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2008, has chosen to retire from the Board of Directors when his current term expires, effective at STAAR’s 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting. Mr. Silverman, STAAR’s chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “John’s contributions to STAAR over the past 12 years have been significant and meaningful. We relied on John’s technical expertise, and have valued his insights in shaping the company’s growth and supporting STAAR’s leadership team. The entire Board is thankful for John’s service to STAAR and wish John and his family all the best following his retirement.”

Seite 1 von 3


Staar Surgical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elizabeth Yeu, M.D. and K. Peony Yu, M.D. Appointed to STAAR Surgical Board of Directors STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today announced the appointments of Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., Partner, Virginia Eye Consultants, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
STAAR Surgical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results