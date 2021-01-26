Elizabeth Yeu, M.D. and K. Peony Yu, M.D. Appointed to STAAR Surgical Board of Directors

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today announced the appointments of Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., Partner, Virginia Eye Consultants, and K. Peony Yu, M.D., retired Chief Medical Officer, FibroGen Inc., to its Board of Directors, effective January 21, 2021.

“The addition of Dr. Elizabeth Yeu and Dr. K. Peony Yu to our Board of Directors illustrates STAAR’s commitment to excellence, the surgeon community and growth," said Dr. Gil Kliman, Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee of STAAR Surgical’s Board of Directors. "Elizabeth is a renowned, highly-respected ophthalmic surgeon, and thought leader within the Ophthalmology community. For several years, she has served as a member of the Executive Committee of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. Peony is an accomplished physician and healthcare executive who, with more than 25 years of biomedical leadership and patient care experience, has led key clinical programs and global product approvals. Elizabeth and Peony collectively bring a wealth of additional clinical, business and growth perspectives, and we are delighted to have both doctors join STAAR’s Board.”

“As we pursue our strategic imperative of leading the lens-based future of refractive vision correction, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Elizabeth and Peony join our Board,” said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. “Their significant medical and industry expertise will provide valuable contributions as we aim to facilitate visual freedom for patients with our EVO family of implantable Collamer lenses, accelerate our company’s growth and capture refractive market share, globally.”

STAAR also reported today that Mr. John Moore, who has served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2008, has chosen to retire from the Board of Directors when his current term expires, effective at STAAR’s 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting. Mr. Silverman, STAAR’s chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “John’s contributions to STAAR over the past 12 years have been significant and meaningful. We relied on John’s technical expertise, and have valued his insights in shaping the company’s growth and supporting STAAR’s leadership team. The entire Board is thankful for John’s service to STAAR and wish John and his family all the best following his retirement.”