New data show treatment with etesevimab (JS016) and bamlanivimab together reduced risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations and death by 70 percent

Trial met primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance

Results from more than 1,000 high-risk patients were consistent with previous data

In November, Lilly submitted a EUA request to the FDA for etesevimab and bamlanivimab together for mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients, which remains under review by the FDA

Findings from BLAZE-4 trial provide data on lower doses of etesevimab and bamlanivimab together

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today that etesevimab (JS016 or LY-CoV016) 2800 mg and bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 2800 mg together significantly reduced COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths (collectively, “events”) in high-risk patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19, meeting the primary endpoint of the Phase 3 BLAZE-1 trial, according to the company’s global partner Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). Across 1,035 patients, there were 11 events (2.1 percent) in patients taking therapy and 36 events (7.0 percent) in patients taking placebo, representing a 70 percent risk reduction (p= 0.0004). There were 10 deaths total, all of which occurred in patients taking placebo, and no deaths in patients taking etesevimab and bamlanivimab together.

Etesevimab and bamlanivimab together also demonstrated statistically significant improvements on all key secondary endpoints, providing strong evidence that the therapy reduced viral load and accelerated symptom resolution.

In the trial, the safety profile of etesevimab and bamlanivimab together was consistent with observations from other Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials evaluating these antibodies. Serious adverse events were reported at a similar frequency in the etesevimab and bamlanivimab together and placebo groups. Across multiple clinical trials, Lilly has collected safety and efficacy data in more than 4,000 participants treated with its neutralizing antibodies, either bamlanivimab alone or bamlanivimab and etesevimab together.

Additionally, initial results from the ongoing BLAZE-4 trial provide viral load and pharmacodynamic/pharmacokinetic data which demonstrated lower doses, including etesevimab 1400 mg and bamlanivimab 700 mg together, are similar to etesevimab 2800 mg and bamlanivimab 2800 mg together. Lilly plans to explore even lower doses of etesevimab and bamlanivimab together, as lower doses can maximize available supply to treat more patients, allow potential for subcutaneous dosing, and potentially reduce the burden on healthcare system and patients through reduced infusion times.