Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 22. January, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKS 33 0321
|ISIN
|IS0000032191
|IS0000021251
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|0
|784,500,000
|Settlement date
|01/27/2021
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|64,127,000,000
|63,239,819,842
