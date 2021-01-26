Christer Johansson resigns as CFO of Hoist Finance

"It is with regret that Christer has informed me of his intention to step down from his role as CFO to pursue new challenges outside of the industry. I want to thank Christer for his continuous commitment and important contribution to Hoist Finance. He leaves the company in a strong position for future growth and continued development," says Klaus-Anders Nysteen, Hoist Finance CEO.

"Since I started in 2014, the company has been listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, we have grown our geographical presence, expanded into new asset classes and successfully adapted our business model to regulatory changes. I feel thankful and proud for all the things we have accomplished. When I now leave the company for a unique opportunity outside the industry, I am convinced that Hoist is well prepared for the next phase of growth," says Christer Johansson, Hoist Finance CFO.

Christer Johansson will remain in his role until the end of July or until a successor is in place. The process to find a new CFO will commence immediately.

The information above is information that Hoist Finance AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Sw. EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16:46 CET on 26 January, 2021.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

