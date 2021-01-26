 

HORN & COSIFAN and PK Office establish growth platform for managed IT services for SMEs together with Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen as majority shareholder and Cadence Growth Capital

Press release

HORN & COSIFAN and PK Office establish growth platform for managed IT services for SMEs together with Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen as majority shareholder and Cadence Growth Capital

- HORN & COSIFAN and PK Office will be part of a newly formed group with participation of Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen and Cadence Growth Capital

- Combination creates a platform for managed IT services and IT infrastructure for the digital workplace

- Both companies will remain independent, but will cooperate closely in the future, both strategically and operationally

- Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen will support the implementation of a dedicated buy-and-build strategy through the Harald Quandt network and together with Cadence Growth Capital through additional funds

Frankfurt am Main / Moenchengladbach / Bad Homburg / Munich, January 26, 2021. HORN & COSIFAN Computersysteme GmbH ("HORN & COSIFAN") and PK Office GmbH ("PK Office") join forces backed by Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen GmbH ("HQIB") as majority shareholder and Cadence Growth Capital GmbH ("CGC"). The combined company creates a growth platform for all areas of managed IT services for the digital workplace.

Alongside the founders and owners of HORN & COSIFAN and PK Office the evergreen investor HQIB holds a majority stake and the technology investor CGC supports as further shareholder. All parties contribute their expertise to a joint platform in order to benefit from the growing market in the sector of IT infrastructure and digital workplace, particularly in the segment of small and medium-sized businesses. The group was formed in January 2021.

Against the background of the accelerating digitization, small and medium-sized businesses are facing increasing complexity and the need to modernize their IT infrastructure. HORN & COSIFAN and PK Office complement each other in terms of their technological expertise, product range and geographic presence. Therefore, the new group is positioned as a leading transregional full-service provider and strategic partner for custom-tailored and complex IT solutions. It will focus on managed IT and managed print services, as well as cloud and IT security. In particular, customers will benefit from the complementary solution portfolio of both companies, which allows customers to concentrate on their core business and the successful implementation of their digital transformation.

