Cambridge Global Payments Named Affinity Partner by BC Food & Beverage

Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce they have been named an affinity partner by BC Food & Beverage (“BCFB”), a not-for-profit industry association representing food and beverage manufacturers across British Columbia, Canada.

Through this affinity partnership, BCFB’s member companies who qualify, will be able to gain access to and utilize Cambridge’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs in order to help them meet their stated financial goals. Additionally, Cambridge’s award-winning trading platform will enable BCFB’s qualified members to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“Cambridge is honored to become an affinity partner for BC Food & Beverage, a highly regarded association that represents food and beverage manufacturers across British Columbia. I am confident that their members will benefit from access to our innovative cross-border payments and foreign exchange solutions, along with our experience gained in this sector,” said Mark Frey, President, Cambridge Global Payments. “Our team in Canada, particularly BC, looks forward to sharing our experience within the food and beverage industry and helping BCFB members grow their businesses globally.”

“Doing business in export markets is an essential part of Canadian processors growth strategies,” said James Donaldson, CEO of BC Food & Beverage. “We’re excited about this affinity partnership with Cambridge Global Payments, as it will add value to our members who are in need of currency and foreign exchange risk management solutions. We’re thrilled to add Cambridge to our growing team of Affinity partners to support food and beverage processors in BC.”

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments1, a FLEETCOR company, is a provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About BC Food & Beverage

Since 2004 BC Food & Beverage has helped shape, support and grow thousands of food & beverage businesses from start-up to multi-national companies. Our job is to engage and help our members in practical and meaningful ways.

Our strong network, values-based approach and unparalleled industry expertise allows us to support our members in every stage and area of their business. Our goal is to provide you with the right ingredients for growth. Learn more about BC Food & Beverage at bcfb.ca

1Cambridge Global Payments is the trade name of Cambridge Mercantile Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005029/en/