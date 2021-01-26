 

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Discover Financial Services’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – DFS

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Discover Financial Services (“Discover”) (NYSE: DFS) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Discover and its shareholders.  If you are a Discover shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Discover’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Discover in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Discover, and whether Discover has suffered damages as a result.

On December 22, 2020, Discover Bank agreed to pay $35 million to settle a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit alleging it violated a 2015 consent order regarding misinforming student loan debtors about how much they owed.

If you are a Discover shareholder, you may have legal claims against Discover’s directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

