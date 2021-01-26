 

Nutrien Deploys Innovative Technology to Keep Essential Workers Safe and Support Operational Continuity

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR), the world’s largest full-service producer of crop inputs and solutions, announced today the expansion of its proximity monitoring and contact tracing technology, Proximity Trace from Triax Technologies, which has emerged as an important tool to help track and combat the spread of COVID-19. More than 8,000 employees are using the technology to date, with an additional 6,500 expected to be part of the expansion in the coming months, representing 65 percent of Nutrien’s global employee base.

At the start of the pandemic, Nutrien was deemed an essential service in its core markets for its role in supporting the agriculture industry. To help mitigate the spread of the virus, Nutrien partnered with Triax to help its workers maintain a minimum of six feet of physical distancing and automatically capture data about their interactions with coworkers, as part of its COVID-19 protocols.

Nutrien has always had a safety-first culture, and technology and innovation support that core value. Originally deployed last July at Nutrien’s Nitrogen and Phosphate sites in the United States, Proximity Trace is now being rolled out at Nutrien’s Potash mines in Saskatchewan and at corporate offices in Colorado, Illinois, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“In the early days of the pandemic, global health authorities called upon the private sector to step up and do our part to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Nutrien EVP & Chief Information Officer Brent Poohkay. “Nutrien developed a playbook that articulates a strategy and a plan for handling the virus, and the Triax system has been valuable in keeping our essential workers safe to help ensure a health crisis doesn’t become a food crisis. Now we are expanding the playbook as we redefine the future of work with safety and integrity at the forefront.”

Proximity Trace tags are attached to workers’ clothing or hard hats and produce an audio and visual alert to those who come within six feet of one another. These wearable sensors also automatically log data for leaders to quickly perform contact tracing if a positive case arises, thereby preventing further spread at the site and reassuring those who are not at risk. Since it pinpoints the individuals who may have been exposed, the solution also helps Nutrien minimize operational shutdowns and reduces the risk of associated costs and product delivery delays.

