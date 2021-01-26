 

Information regarding acquisition of a major holding

Information regarding acquisition of a major holding

Joint Stock Company “Grindeks” hereby informs that today, on 26 January 2021 it has received notifications of acquisition of major holding from its shareholders “Liplat Holding” Ltd.

After execution of the mandatory redemption of shares “Liplat Holding” Ltd., whose owners are Kirovs Lipmans, Anna Lipmane and Filips Lipmans, will hold 96.78% of Joint Stock Company “Grindeks” capital.

  • Notice of acquisition of major holding by “Liplat Holding” Ltd.
  • Notification on transactions under regulation No. 596/2014 by “Liplat Holding” Ltd.

 

Further information:

Laila Klavina

Head of the Communications Department, JSC “Grindeks”

Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012

Fax: (+371) 67083505

laila.klavina@grindeks.lv

www.grindeks.eu


 


