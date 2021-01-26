Information regarding acquisition of a major holding
Joint Stock Company “Grindeks” hereby informs that today, on 26 January 2021 it has received notifications of acquisition of major holding from its shareholders “Liplat Holding” Ltd.
After execution of the mandatory redemption of shares “Liplat Holding” Ltd., whose owners are Kirovs Lipmans, Anna Lipmane and Filips Lipmans, will hold 96.78% of Joint Stock Company “Grindeks” capital.
