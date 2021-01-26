 

Atlas Special Opportunities LLC – Exercise of Conversion Rights

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

26 January 2021

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Atlas Special Opportunities LLC – Exercise of Conversion Rights

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that Atlas Special Opportunities LLC has given notice to the Company that it elects to convert Bonds of USD 500,000 nominal value in accordance with the terms of the Bond Issuance Deed announced on 24 October 2019.  The Company can confirm that it has satisfied the exercise of the Conversion Rights through the issue of 323,880,177 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company (‘Ordinary Shares’) at a price of 0.1128 pence per Ordinary Share.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for 323,880,177 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM Market with admission expected to occur on or around 1 February 2021 (‘Admission’).  The issued new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission of the new Ordinary Shares the issued ordinary share capital of Vast will consist of 21,300,489,402 Ordinary Shares.  There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury.  21,300,489,402 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com, follow the Company on Twitter @vast_resources and LinkedIn, or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea - CEO
Andrew Hall - CCO

  		www.vastplc.com
 +44 (0) 20 7846 0974
Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser 
Roland Cornish 
James Biddle

  		www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 020 7628 3396
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Joint Broker
 Richard Morrison
Caroline Rowe

  		www.spangel.co.uk
  +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker
 Richard Hutchison

  		www.axcap247.com
  +44 (0) 20 3206 0320
St Brides Partners Limited
Susie Geliher
Charlotte Page

  		www.stbridespartners.co.uk 
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company’s Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania’s largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M–3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation License that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.


Vast Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


