 

Agilent to Webcast First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Presentation

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release first-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day.

Details for the webcast:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time
Web access: Links will be provided in the “News & Events -- Events” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website.

The webcast will remain on the company website for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Agilent Announces Enhanced Mass Spectrometry and Automation Software Solutions to Support Regulatory Compliance Guidelines
15.01.21
Agilent Names Allison Ballmer Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
12
Agilent - Transition Point?