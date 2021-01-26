 

Transition Networks Receives Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Approval

Transition Networks, a leading provider of IoT and edge connectivity solutions, today announced its Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet Power over Ethernet + (PoE+) and PoE++ switches have been approved by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for sale and installation within the state for use in transportation system projects. This approval also permits all other Florida state and local government agencies to use Transition Networks managed ethernet switch products within their networks.

In Florida, any vendor that wants to sell or install a transportation device within the state must follow the Florida DOT extensive approval process. Certification ensures the state can maintain safe and efficient transportation systems on its streets and highways.

To achieve approval, a vendor must undergo an evaluation of their internal quality system based on the ISO 9001 standard, which is followed by a product evaluation. Successful applicants have their product listed on the Florida DOT Approved Product List (APL).

As part of the product evaluation, the Transition Networks switches must comply with several requirements. This includes deploying strong three-factor authentication, secure file transfer protocols (SFTP), robust Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) and multicast for powering over Ethernet (PoE) various high-speed real-time video streaming applications and devices. Other criteria the switches passed included the ability to provide 99.999% error-free operation and meet the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) TS2 standard for traffic control assemblies to ensure high network reliability. Transition Networks also submitted detailed manufacturing and quality control facility documentation to confirm compliance with the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“This approval by the Florida Department of Transportation is another proof point of the strong capabilities of our PoE+ and PoE++ switches in providing the connectivity and power necessary for helping states implement new intelligent transportation systems and smart city initiatives,” said Glenn Buck, Manager of Solution Engineering, Transition Networks. “We are pleased to be listed on the Florida DOT Approved Product List and look forward to providing key solutions that further their transit goals.”

