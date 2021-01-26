 

Xi calls for multilateralism to fight pandemic, recession

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021   

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China Daily:

President Xi Jinping delivered a special speech at the virtual Davos Agenda event of the World Economic Forum in Beijing on Monday. Here are the highlights:

Four tasks facing the world

1. Macroeconomic policy coordination

We are going through the worst recession since the end of World War II.

Despite the trillions of dollars in relief packages worldwide, global recovery is rather shaky and the outlook remains uncertain.

Macroeconomic policy support should be stepped up to bring the world economy out of the woods as early as possible.

2. Peaceful coexistence

Each country is unique with its own history, culture and social system, and none is superior to the other.

The best criteria are whether a country's history, culture and social system fit its particular situation, enjoy people's support, serve to deliver political stability, social progress and better lives, and contribute to human progress.

Difference in itself is no cause for alarm and what does ring the alarm is arrogance, prejudice and hatred.

3. Common prosperity

The international community should keep its eyes on the long run, honor its commitment, and provide necessary support to developing countries and safeguard their legitimate development interests.

Equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules should be strengthened, so that all countries will benefit from the opportunities and fruits of development.

4. Global action

No global problem can be solved by any one country alone, and there must be global action, global response and global cooperation.

Four initiatives on upholding multilateralism

1. Consultation in intl affairs

Multilateralism is about having international affairs addressed through consultation and the future of the world decided by everyone working together.

To build small circles or start a new Cold War will only push the world into division and even confrontation. We cannot tackle common challenges in a divided world, and confrontation will lead us to a dead end.

We should build an open world economy, uphold the multilateral trading regime, discard discriminatory and exclusionary standards, rules and systems, and take down barriers to trade, investment and technological exchanges.

