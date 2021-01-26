 

IDTechEx Explores Sustainability as a Potential Key Driver for Emerging Graphene Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 17:26  |  70   |   |   

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for graphene is at a tipping point, with long periods of R&D now starting to translate into significant purchase orders. For a long time, the graphene market was overwhelmingly driven by a 'materials push' whereby graphene firms worked hard to persuade markets of the properties and benefits of their product. Now, that has transitioned into 'market pull', with key drivers coming to the fore.

IDTechEx Logo

IDTechEx continues to provide the most comprehensive independent market research on the field of graphene and other nanocarbons. In the latest update to their report, "Graphene Market and 2D Materials Assessment 2021–2031", IDTechEx provides a granular outlook for the industry, including forecasts, manufacturer analysis, material benchmarking, price and applications. The tipping point for graphene is here but with so many manufacturers not all will become successful and some consolidation is inevitable.  

Multiple drivers are emerging for graphene as the value-added material of choice. Graphene's ability to enhance mechanical lifetimes – for example, through wear-resistant liners or anti-corrosion coatings – and greater thermal management requirements are two examples of prevalent forces.  

However, there is another market driver emerging, one that is perhaps surprising but will have a major impact over the next decade – sustainability.

As Dr. Soroush Nazarpour, President and CEO of NanoXplore, puts it: "Graphene is a key ingredient when it comes to sustainability of many markets and applications. For instance, it enables closed-loop production practices for plastic processing; and it enhances the capacity and charging speed of Li-ion batteries. Graphene will definitely make the world a greener place."

IDTechEx has identified three core application areas for graphene that can serve this key market driver.  

Biobased and recycled polymers 

Many territories – and the companies that operate within them – have committed to aspects of the circular economy, particularly the elimination of waste. This often means firms are seeking to reduce their consumption of single-use plastics and to increase the amount of recycled material they use.

But this is a challenge: recycled content is typically mechanically inferior to the virgin material, and incorporating a ('non-green') additive to overcome these limitations can defeat the sustainability objective. Also, it may still be insufficient in quality terms.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDTechEx Explores Sustainability as a Potential Key Driver for Emerging Graphene Markets BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The market for graphene is at a tipping point, with long periods of R&D now starting to translate into significant purchase orders. For a long time, the graphene market was overwhelmingly driven by a 'materials …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Expected to Grow at a Significant ...
LyondellBasell and Sinopec finalize joint venture to manufacture propylene oxide and styrene ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
CGTN: Hand in Hand: China calls for multilateralism to tackle global crises
GCA announces key adaptation initiatives at Climate Adaptation Summit 2021
Veoneer signs agreement with Qualcomm and creates new software brand ArriverTM
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods