IDTechEx Explores Sustainability as a Potential Key Driver for Emerging Graphene Markets

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for graphene is at a tipping point, with long periods of R&D now starting to translate into significant purchase orders. For a long time, the graphene market was overwhelmingly driven by a 'materials push' whereby graphene firms worked hard to persuade markets of the properties and benefits of their product. Now, that has transitioned into 'market pull', with key drivers coming to the fore.

IDTechEx continues to provide the most comprehensive independent market research on the field of graphene and other nanocarbons. In the latest update to their report, "Graphene Market and 2D Materials Assessment 2021–2031", IDTechEx provides a granular outlook for the industry, including forecasts, manufacturer analysis, material benchmarking, price and applications. The tipping point for graphene is here but with so many manufacturers not all will become successful and some consolidation is inevitable.

Multiple drivers are emerging for graphene as the value-added material of choice. Graphene's ability to enhance mechanical lifetimes – for example, through wear-resistant liners or anti-corrosion coatings – and greater thermal management requirements are two examples of prevalent forces.

However, there is another market driver emerging, one that is perhaps surprising but will have a major impact over the next decade – sustainability.

As Dr. Soroush Nazarpour, President and CEO of NanoXplore, puts it: "Graphene is a key ingredient when it comes to sustainability of many markets and applications. For instance, it enables closed-loop production practices for plastic processing; and it enhances the capacity and charging speed of Li-ion batteries. Graphene will definitely make the world a greener place."

IDTechEx has identified three core application areas for graphene that can serve this key market driver.

Biobased and recycled polymers

Many territories – and the companies that operate within them – have committed to aspects of the circular economy, particularly the elimination of waste. This often means firms are seeking to reduce their consumption of single-use plastics and to increase the amount of recycled material they use.

But this is a challenge: recycled content is typically mechanically inferior to the virgin material, and incorporating a ('non-green') additive to overcome these limitations can defeat the sustainability objective. Also, it may still be insufficient in quality terms.