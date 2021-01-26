 

Set Your Children Up For Success Nevada Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 17:30  |  32   |   |   

After an academic year like no other, Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA), a full-time online public-school academy serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

NVVA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

NVVA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Nevada, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Nevada Public School System. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

“Parents only want their children to be successful and NVVA can provide them with that opportunity,” said Dr. Yolanda Hamilton, Head of School. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to do well at the next level.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. NVVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

NVVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://nvva.k12.com/.

About Nevada Virtual Academy

Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA) is an online and blended public charter school serving students statewide in 6th through 12th grade. As part of the Nevada public school system, NVVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc., a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about NVVA, visit nvva.k12.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Set Your Children Up For Success Nevada Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year After an academic year like no other, Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA), a full-time online public-school academy serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year. NVVA is the state leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Online School to Receive Prestigious Ohio Purple Star Designation for Helping Military Families
19.01.21
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against K12 Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18.01.21
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against K12 Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15.01.21
Stride, Inc. to Sponsor National Forum on Education Equity on February 3, 2021
15.01.21
LRN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds K12 Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021
14.01.21
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stride, Inc. (f/k/a K12, Inc.) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
12.01.21
Stride Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details
12.01.21
MedCerts Partners with Guild Education to Provide Course Offerings to Fortune 500 Employees
07.01.21
Nearly 70% of Parents Say Online School Fosters “Active Learning”
05.01.21
College Admissions Teams Brace for Changes as COVID-19 Continues to Weigh on Parents, Prospective Students