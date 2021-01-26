Cubic Announces Global Launch of Umo Platforms to Enhance Urban Mobility

Umo is a flexible suite of products that enables riders to conveniently pay fares and plan trips across public and private modes, earn rewards for riding public transit and access real-time information to optimize their mobility experience.

Designed to give riders the ability to travel safely, seamlessly and stress-free around their city or town, Umo simplifies travel by integrating all of a region’s transportation options, from buses, trains, trams and ferries to rideshare, scooters and bikes, in one place. Umo’s scalable platform-based approach is designed to benefit agencies of all sizes from the smallest bus operator to larger towns and cities. Large and mega-cities also benefit with Umo’s suite of platforms complementing their existing fare collection systems with options including enhanced multi-modal journey planning, next generation mobile applications, digital loyalty and rewards, operator intelligence, passenger information and a mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platform.

“Cities are undergoing a paradigm shift for transportation, with COVID-19 capping a decade in which the transit ecosystem fractured into a complex landscape of new private modes alongside public networks,” said Mick Spiers, general manager of Umo. “With Umo, our vision is to improve quality of life in towns and cities around the world through optimized mobility. Our platform is accessible to all types of travelers and provides the tools people need to travel without congestion, without delays and ultimately, without stress.”

“Umo is a single multi-agency platform. All customers connect and consume the service in a subscription-based model, much the same as you connect to services such as Spotify, Netflix or Office 365,” added Spiers.

“Umo provides our riders with an easy-to-use platform for engagement with public transportation that simultaneously offers accessibility and trip-planning information across private modes,” said Alan Bright, chief financial officer of Shreveport Area Transit System (SporTran). “As cities everywhere look to recover lost transit ridership after a pandemic-induced decline, Cubic’s technologies are critical in helping us do that by delivering an intuitive, streamlined experience.”