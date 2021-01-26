U.S. Air Force to Standardize on Siemens’ Teamcenter as Its Product Lifecycle Management Platform

Teamcenter, part of the Xcelerator portfolio from Siemens Digital Industries Software, is a modern, open and adaptable product lifecycle management (PLM) solution that can help connect people and processes across functional silos by providing a digital thread for innovation. By leveraging Xcelerator, Siemens’ comprehensive, integrated portfolio of software, services and application development platform, the Department of Defense and the aerospace and defense industry have the ability to integrate disparate repositories of program data and effectively share product performance details at any time, from any location.

Siemens today announced the U.S. Air Force has selected Teamcenter software as the foundational system of record to support its digital acquisition and sustainment strategy for critical systems and technologies across the service. The selection of Teamcenter as the Air Force enterprise standard follows a 2019 indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract for $24.6 million to Siemens for licensing, maintenance and support.

“We are incredibly proud to support the Air Force with a toolset that supports their digital journey and fundamentally enhances the way they can field capability with greater speed and agility,” said Tina Dolph, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies. “By providing the Air Force and other defense agencies with a robust enterprise PLM solution, time-sensitive and actionable data can be accessed across the earliest phases of a system lifecycle, resulting in lower operational costs, fewer down times, and overall improved readiness.”

Siemens Government Technologies (SGT) – the cleared provider of Siemens products, technologies and software for government customers – is leading a focused effort to apply the depth of experience gained across industries through digital twins and rapid prototyping for the benefit of the entire Department of Defense (DoD).

This announcement further illustrates how with the world’s most comprehensive, open and adaptable digital portfolio, Siemens is helping enable next generation design, manufacturing and sustainment innovation across the entire aerospace and defense industry.

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly-owned, separate, cleared entity of Siemens whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

