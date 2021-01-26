Transactions in connection with share buyback program

On 18 November 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 43 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the program NTG will purchase up to 165,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 3,300,000), corresponding to 0.73% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 30,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 19 November 2020 to 31 March 2021 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 56,182 12,957,037 19 January 2021 848 235.6 199,825 20 January 2021 1,737 246.2 427,664 21 January 2021 3,000 249.2 747,488 22 January 2021 1,562 244.3 381,553 25 January 2021 2,000 245.4 490,819 Accumulated under the program 65,329 15,204,386

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 245,094 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.08% of the company’s share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

