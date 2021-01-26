 

Transactions in connection with share buyback program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 17:15  |  27   |   |   

Company announcement no. 5 - 21
 26 January 2021

Transactions in connection with share buyback program

On 18 November 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 43 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the program NTG will purchase up to 165,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 3,300,000), corresponding to 0.73% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 30,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 19 November 2020 to 31 March 2021 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 56,182   12,957,037
19 January 2021 848 235.6 199,825
20 January 2021 1,737 246.2 427,664
21 January 2021 3,000 249.2 747,488
22 January 2021 1,562 244.3 381,553
25 January 2021 2,000 245.4 490,819
Accumulated under the program 65,329   15,204,386

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 245,094 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.08% of the company’s share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                     +45 76 32 09 89
                                                                                                ir@ntg.dk
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director                        +45 76 32 09 90
                                                                                                press@ntg.dk

Attachments


NTG Nordic Transport Group Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions in connection with share buyback program Company announcement no. 5 - 21 26 January 2021 Transactions in connection with share buyback program On 18 November 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 43 - 20. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Termination of market making agreement with Danske Bank A/S
12.01.21
Transactions in connection with share buyback program
05.01.21
Transactions in connection with share buyback program
29.12.20
Transactions in connection with share buyback program