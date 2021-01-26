 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Approved to Accept Discover Card, JCB, and Union Pay as Additional Forms of Payment for Its Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 17:25  |  59   |   |   


The Company Will be Focused on the International Expansion of Its Tauri-Gum Product Line, Throughout Calendar Year 2021 

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it now accepts Discover Card (“Discover”), JCB, and Union Pay as additional forms of payment for its rapidly growing E-Commerce business segment.  Discover is the 3rdlargest credit card brand in the U.S. based on the number of cards in circulation, with 57 million cardholders.  JCB is a credit card from Japan, accepted in more than 190 countries and has more than 80 million cardholders.  Union Pay, also known as China Union Pay, is the largest card payment organization (debit and credit cards combined), in the world, based on total value of payment transactions.

The Company believes that these 3 additional payment processing approvals strengthen its ability to expand internationally, which is an important corporate aim for Calendar Year 2021.  As previously disclosed to shareholders, the Company has successfully translated its Tauri-Gum packaging into both Japanese and Mandarin Chinese.  The Company is currently in productive discussions with potential Distribution Partner(s), to effectively implement these international expansion initiatives.  Should the Company be successful in consummating a Partnership(s), it will notify shareholders in a timely manner. 

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Approved to Accept Discover Card, JCB, and Union Pay as Additional Forms of Payment for Its Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Business The Company Will be Focused on the International Expansion of Its Tauri-Gum Product Line, Throughout Calendar Year 2021  NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  via NewMediaWire - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 