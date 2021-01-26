Tauriga Sciences Inc. Approved to Accept Discover Card, JCB, and Union Pay as Additional Forms of Payment for Its Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Business
NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it now accepts Discover Card (“Discover”), JCB, and Union Pay as additional forms of payment for its rapidly growing E-Commerce business segment. Discover is the 3rdlargest credit card brand in the U.S. based on the number of cards in circulation, with 57 million cardholders. JCB is a credit card from Japan, accepted in more than 190 countries and has more than 80 million cardholders. Union Pay, also known as China Union Pay, is the largest card payment organization (debit and credit cards combined), in the world, based on total value of payment transactions.
The Company believes that these 3 additional payment processing approvals strengthen its ability to expand internationally, which is an important corporate aim for Calendar Year 2021. As previously disclosed to shareholders, the Company has successfully translated its Tauri-Gum packaging into both Japanese and Mandarin Chinese. The Company is currently in productive discussions with potential Distribution Partner(s), to effectively implement these international expansion initiatives. Should the Company be successful in consummating a Partnership(s), it will notify shareholders in a timely manner.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
