 

Triple Ring Technologies Expands International Business in Scandinavia, Canada

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Ring Technologies is pleased to announce that it is now operating in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Toronto, Ontario, Canada.  These two new locations are key to supporting Triple Ring's clients throughout Europe and North America, and furthering the company's reach as a top-tier Medical Device & Life Sciences co-development partner.

Triple Ring believes Denmark's healthcare innovation ecosystem, built around world-class academic institutions, biopharmaceutical and medical technology industries, and tightly aligned hospital system, make it an ideal location to support the European market.  The company has forged strong relationships with the Danish government, industry innovators, and academic institutions and their incubator facilities. Triple Ring has also hosted the US-Denmark MedTech Partnership Conference in Copenhagen and Silicon Valley, and plans to resume the conference series when conditions permit.

"We are very excited to have established Triple Ring's presence in Copenhagen this year and look forward to growing our business into Scandinavia and the European Union," said Christina Pedersen, Vice President of Projects.  "This is an ideal base of operations for Triple Ring as we bring our world class co-development services to the continent."

The Toronto, Ontario region is another dynamic healthcare innovation hub in which Triple Ring is excited to participate.  Toronto has established an excellent technology development and investment community, with particular strengths in artificial Intelligence, by combining the efforts of government, academia, and industry.  Triple Ring aims to contribute to the growth of this ecosystem through partnerships with top universities, major research hospitals, life science and medical device companies, and investment organizations.  The company has already begun relationships with pioneers in the region, and it looks to continue to grow its presence in the ecosystem.   

"It is gratifying to see Triple Ring's international footprint grow, particularly in these two important geographies," said Joe Heanue, CEO of Triple Ring.  "We are excited by the opportunities this expansion provides in bringing critical innovation services to the medical device and life sciences industries."

About Triple Ring

Triple Ring Technologies is a co-development company headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Boston, Toronto, and Copenhagen.  They partner with clients, primarily in medtech and life sciences, to create new technologies, launch innovative projects, and start new ventures. Their capabilities span strategic investment, incubation, early R&D, product development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, and market access.

Connect: https://www.linkedin.com/company/triple-ring-technologies

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426255/Triple_Ring_Technologies_Logo.jpg



