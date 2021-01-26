SergeFerrari Group Posts 2020 Revenues of €195.3 Million

(€’000) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Ch. at

current

scope and

exchange

rates Ch. at

constant

scope and

exchange

rates 2020 2019 Ch. at

current

scope and

exchange

rates Ch. at

constant

scope and

exchange

rates Europe 40,963 32,314 26.8% -2.6% 141,990 142,476 -0.3% -11.1% Americas 6,715 4,624 45.2% 10.7% 19,636 19,349 1.5% -10.3% Asia-Africa-Pacific 13,990 7,429 88.3% 6.4% 33,675 27,222 23.7% -11.1% Total revenues 61,668 44,367 39.0% 0.3% 195,301 189,047 3.3% -11.0%

Sébastien Ferrari, SergeFerrari Group Chairman and CEO, commented: “While 2020 was certainly an unprecedented year in light of the health and economic context, it was also transformative for SergeFerrari Group: following the integration of Verseidag and F.I.T, the Group has positioned itself as the global leader in all of its four strategic markets. The Group was able to use its resources successfully and thanks to the commitment of its teams, confirmed the strength of its business model, market positioning and growth potential. Our sales teams are now fully integrated and operational, and industrial optimization is underway. In 2021, SergeFerrari Group is entirely focused on improving industrial and commercial efficiency across all operating regions with the roll-out of its synergy plan. This will help drive a sharp improvement in profitability over the coming years.”