SergeFerrari Group Posts 2020 Revenues of €195.3 Million
SergeFerrari Group (Paris:SEFER) (FR0011950682 - SEFER) is a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials under the Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brands and is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C. The Group today announces its revenues for Q4 2020 and consolidated revenues for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.
Revenue breakdown by region (unaudited)
|
(€’000)
|
Q4 2020
|
Q4 2019
|
Ch. at
|
Ch. at
|
2020
|
2019
|
Ch. at
|
Ch. at
|
Europe
|
40,963
|
32,314
|
26.8%
|
-2.6%
|
141,990
|
142,476
|
-0.3%
|
-11.1%
|
Americas
|
6,715
|
4,624
|
45.2%
|
10.7%
|
19,636
|
19,349
|
1.5%
|
-10.3%
|
Asia-Africa-Pacific
|
13,990
|
7,429
|
88.3%
|
6.4%
|
33,675
|
27,222
|
23.7%
|
-11.1%
|
Total revenues
|
61,668
|
44,367
|
39.0%
|
0.3%
|
195,301
|
189,047
|
3.3%
|
-11.0%
Sébastien Ferrari, SergeFerrari Group Chairman and CEO, commented: “While 2020 was certainly an unprecedented year in light of the health and economic context, it was also transformative for SergeFerrari Group: following the integration of Verseidag and F.I.T, the Group has positioned itself as the global leader in all of its four strategic markets. The Group was able to use its resources successfully and thanks to the commitment of its teams, confirmed the strength of its business model, market positioning and growth potential. Our sales teams are now fully integrated and operational, and industrial optimization is underway. In 2021, SergeFerrari Group is entirely focused on improving industrial and commercial efficiency across all operating regions with the roll-out of its synergy plan. This will help drive a sharp improvement in profitability over the coming years.”
|
