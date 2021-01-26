 

SergeFerrari Group Posts 2020 Revenues of €195.3 Million

SergeFerrari Group (Paris:SEFER) (FR0011950682 - SEFER) is a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials under the Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brands and is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C. The Group today announces its revenues for Q4 2020 and consolidated revenues for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue breakdown by region (unaudited)

(€’000)

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Ch. at
current
scope and
exchange
rates

Ch. at
constant
scope and
exchange
rates

 

2020

 

2019

Ch. at
current
scope and
exchange
rates

Ch. at
constant
scope and
exchange
rates

Europe

40,963

32,314

26.8%

-2.6%

141,990

142,476

-0.3%

-11.1%

Americas

6,715

4,624

45.2%

10.7%

19,636

19,349

1.5%

-10.3%

Asia-Africa-Pacific

13,990

7,429

88.3%

6.4%

33,675

27,222

23.7%

-11.1%

Total revenues

61,668

44,367

39.0%

0.3%

195,301

189,047

3.3%

-11.0%

Sébastien Ferrari, SergeFerrari Group Chairman and CEO, commented: “While 2020 was certainly an unprecedented year in light of the health and economic context, it was also transformative for SergeFerrari Group: following the integration of Verseidag and F.I.T, the Group has positioned itself as the global leader in all of its four strategic markets. The Group was able to use its resources successfully and thanks to the commitment of its teams, confirmed the strength of its business model, market positioning and growth potential. Our sales teams are now fully integrated and operational, and industrial optimization is underway. In 2021, SergeFerrari Group is entirely focused on improving industrial and commercial efficiency across all operating regions with the roll-out of its synergy plan. This will help drive a sharp improvement in profitability over the coming years.”

