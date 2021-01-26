 

Hyliion Names Industry Veteran Matthew Loos as Senior Vice President, Marketing

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced Matthew Loos as senior vice president of marketing, effective immediately. Loos brings over 20 years of marketing and sales leadership experience to Hyliion and will oversee the company’s strategic marketing initiatives to help drive profitable growth and accelerate its commercialization goals.

“Matt’s experience building high-performing marketing teams, leading brand strategy and implementing best-in-class marketing initiatives will be critical as we continue to advance our commercialization goals and deliver value to our customers both today and tomorrow,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “He has a proven track record of driving profitable growth through short and long-term marketing strategies, which will benefit Hyliion greatly as we continue to grow in exciting ways.”

Loos comes to Hyliion with two decades of experience in strategic marketing development and implementation with Fortune Global 500 companies across B2B and B2C industries. Most recently, Loos was the vice president of marketing and sales effectiveness at Terminix, a $1.4 billion publicly traded company, where he effectively built the marketing team to include 45 teammates across integrated specialties. In this role, he developed new product and service lines that resulted in record new unit sales across existing and new customers and successfully initiated a dynamic reposition of the brand and its digital platforms based on best-in-class market segmentation and data-driven insights.

Prior to this role, Loos worked at commercial industry leader Bridgestone Americas, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility across the organization’s multiple business units, including Bandag, Bridgestone Commercial and Firestone Building Products. At Bridgestone, Loos was responsible for leading the overall marketing strategy for their commercial truck and bus new tire division. In this role, he drove brand positioning strategy, product design and development, pricing, and sales channel strategy. In addition, Loos partnered with strategic sales teams to lead pricing and supply contract negotiations with major national fleet customers and strategic original equipment manufacturers.

To learn more about Hyliion, its products or leadership team, please visit www.hyliion.com.

About Hyliion
 Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE: HYLN) mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

