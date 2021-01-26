 

PRESS RELEASE NACON AND DAEDALIC ENTERTAINMENT ARE FORMING A FELLOWSHIP TO PUBLISH AND DISTRIBUTE THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED THE LORD OF THE RINGS: GOLLUM

NACON AND DAEDALIC ENTERTAINMENT ARE FORMING A FELLOWSHIP TO PUBLISH AND DISTRIBUTE THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED THE LORD OF THE RINGS: GOLLUM

Lesquin, 26 January 2021 - NACON and Daedalic Entertainment are pleased to announce that they have signed a co-publishing and distribution agreement for the game The Lord of the RingsTM: GollumTM. Developed for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC, the game will be released in 2022.

The two companies decided to join forces to ensure that the game will meet the expectations of fans of The Lord of the Rings and fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles. The universe will be faithfully represented thanks to the partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises, the company that holds the adaptation rights to the novel series by J.R.R. Tolkien.

As soon as it was announced in spring 2019, the game generated an enormous amount of attention amongst players and fans, and achieved a high profile through the first video showcase last fall: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPoKVR7dDvI

The Lord of the RingsTM: GollumTM is a story-driven action adventure. Take on a perilous journey as Gollum, chasing the only thing that is precious to him. Climb, leap and sneak your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. Gollum is skillful and sly, but also torn by his split personality. It is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol.

* * *

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 9 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

About Daedalic Entertainment
Daedalic Entertainment publishes and develops high-quality games for all platforms. The company has a diverse line-up that ranges from classic adventures, RPGs, and strategy titles to multiplayer games. Its titles include Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun, Barotrauma, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Deponia, Unrailed and Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be the first in a series of games set in Middle-earth that are being developed by Daedalics award winning in-house development team.  

About Middle-earth Enterprises
Middle-earth Enterprises owns exclusive worldwide rights to motion picture, merchandising, stage and other rights in certain literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien including The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

We have produced and licensed films, stage productions and merchandise based on these Tolkien works for more than forty years. Inspired by a deep appreciation for the fictional world created by J.R.R. Tolkien, Middle-earth Enterprises is dedicated to working with businesses providing quality products in accordance with best green business and sustainability practices including fair trade, equality in the workplace, and a commitment to protect our earth, its wondrous beauty and the viability of every living creature.

The Saul Zaentz Company dba Middle-earth Enterprises has been producing and licensing films, merchandise and stage productions based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit for more than 40 years.  With headquarters located in Berkeley, California, its website may be found at www.middleearth.com.

Disclaimer

