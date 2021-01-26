 

Sidetrade Strong growth in annual revenue up 14%? Launch of the ambitious "Fusion100" strategic plan

Record Q4 bookings: up 31%

Strong growth in annual revenue: up 14%

Launch of the ambitious "Fusion100" strategic plan


Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, announces double-digit growth of its 2020 revenue, up 14%, and unveils its ambitious new strategic plan "Fusion100" to take the next step in growth.

Olivier Novasque, Chairman and CEO of Sidetrade, had this to say:

"2020 will remain the year in which many companies saw their business models put to the test. In this unprecedented context, Sidetrade demonstrated the extreme resilience of its SaaS model by achieving a record year with double-digit revenue growth. I would like to thank all of our employees, customers, partners and shareholders, who have helped us achieve an exceptional year in 2020, despite the terrible nature of this crisis.

For companies, and in particular for CFOs, transformation is no longer an option but an absolute priority, and our technology offering is perfectly in tune with the need to accelerate cash generation, particularly by reducing payment delays. Industry analyst IDC's leading research has also identified Sidetrade as one of the major players in Order-to-Cash. This market is booming and has seen numerous capital-intensive operations throughout the year. This demonstrates once again the tremendous growth potential it holds for solid and ambitious players. Sidetrade has considerable advantages to help it exploit this powerful market dynamic and has the means to live up to its ambitions. We have never been in a stronger position than where we find ourselves at the end of 2020.

With our new Fusion100 strategic plan, we are clearly focusing on innovation and accelerating our growth in both Europe and the United States. Sidetrade's core businesses have never been so solid, which enables us to have the financial means necessary to achieve our ambitions. These significant investment programs will make Sidetrade a global player on a completely new scale. We now have to seize this unique opportunity to be a major world leader in the Order-to-Cash".

Record Q4 bookings: up 31%

In the new paradigm that 2020 represented, Sidetrade's sales strategy has focused on international companies with revenues over €1 billion that are more resilient to the crisis and have significant resources to implement cash flow generation projects. Another advantage of this strategic orientation is that these large companies offer more opportunities for the company in terms of additional sales (44% 2020 bookings were upsell and cross-sell deals), ultimately producing increased revenues for upcoming years.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Christeyns, a leader in hospital hygiene chemicals, trusts Sidetrade to secure their cashflow and support their Finance teams
14.01.21
Sidetrade, the AI Order-To-Cash solution company, extends its UK footprint with Alvarez & Marsal deal
08.01.21
Sidetrade: 2021 Financial Calendar
06.01.21
Sidetrade ranked a “Major Player” in the order-to-cash market by IDC