Breuninger joins Fur Free Retailer programme / Renunciation of real fur product ranges successfully transformed (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 26.01.2021, 18:00 | 66 | 0 |
Stuttgart (ots) - At the end of 2020, fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger
discontinued the sale of real fur in all department stores throughout Germany as
well as in its online shop breuninger.com. With this move, Breuninger joins the
international Fur Free Retailer programme, making an important contribution to
responsible and sustainable consumer behaviour.
As we enter the new year, Breuninger has successfully transformed all ranges
across approximately 1000 brands and no longer sells any goods made entirely of,
or containing, real fur throughout the entire business. The company had already
stopped purchasing real fur products since the 2020 spring/summer collection,
and it completed the final clearance sale of items from previous collections by
the end of 2020. In future, Breuninger will no longer sell products made of
Angora wool or leather from exotic animals either. This change affects the
entire product range.
As part of this clear move in a new direction, Breuninger is joining the
international Fur Free Retailer programme. This is the world's leading
initiative to identify retailers as real-fur-free, helping customers to find
fashion items that are guaranteed to be free of fur. "We are very pleased to be
a member of the international Fur Free Retailer programme. As a leading fashion
and lifestyle company, we take our responsibilities seriously and view it as our
duty to make an active contribution to a sustainable future," says Breuninger
CEO Holger Blecker. "For our customers and brands, we are a reliable and
transparent partner, so joining the renowned Fur Free Retailer programme is a
logical step for us."
Breuninger has been gradually scaling down the sale of real fur products for
some time now - for example, Breuninger's own brands have not contained any real
fur since 2017. This multi-stage transformation process was carried out in close
coordination with the animal welfare organisation VIER PFOTEN [FOUR PAWS]
Germany, which heads the Fur Free Retailer programme in the country, and the
respective brand partners.
"We are very pleased that Breuninger has finally taken this step and is making a
positive contribution to animal welfare and environmental protection by
dispensing with all real fur and joining the Fur Free Retailer programme," says
Denise Schmidt, campaign manager at VIER PFOTEN.
Social and ecological issues have played a central role in all decisions at
Breuninger since the company was founded. Breuninger has a proud tradition of
treating its customers, staff and partners with respect, consistency and
transparency, which is a cornerstone of the company's success. Last year,
Social and ecological issues have played a central role in all decisions at
Breuninger since the company was founded. Breuninger has a proud tradition of
treating its customers, staff and partners with respect, consistency and
transparency, which is a cornerstone of the company's success. Last year,
