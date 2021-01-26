 

5 Innovative Projects Win 2020 ORPEA Excellence Awards

The ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP), one of the world’s largest players in long-term care (nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, psychiatric hospitals and home care services), is pleased to announce the winners of the sixth ORPEA Excellence Awards and the “1 000 Smiles” award, which pay tribute to novel initiatives implemented in its European facilities in 2020.

On Tuesday, 26 January 2021, the ORPEA Group's International Scientific & Ethics Council (ISEC) presented the 2020 ORPEA Excellence Awards, which every year pay tribute to the teams that have submitted the best projects in the categories “Research”, “Clinical Ethics” and “Innovation in Care”.

For 2020, teams in 8 countries1 submitted a total of 27 ground-breaking projects for consideration. This impressive participation testifies to the culture of innovation and research that drives the Group’s teams to enhance residents’ and patients’ dignity and well-being as the world confronts a health crisis like no other.

Speaking about these awards, Yves Le Masne, Chief Executive Officer of ORPEA, said:
 “Despite experiencing an unprecedented global pandemic that touched every aspect of our lives in 2020, all our employees stepped up and showed extraordinary commitment and dedication. This sixth edition of the ORPEA Excellence Awards once again demonstrates how our facilities and their staff are continually able to innovate and develop forward-looking services to benefit residents and patients.
I want to give a big thank you to the teams for the fantastic projects they implemented as part of the ‘1000 Smiles’ initiative, which boosts residents’, patients’, families’ and employees’ well-being and happiness.”

The awards went to the following projects:

“Research” category: Flavien Quijoux for POSTADYCHUTE
This predictive tool assesses the risk of falling for an elderly person placed in an institution. This doctoral dissertation in neuroscience, backed by ORPEA France’s medical department, in collaboration with the Centre Borelli (UMR9010, CNRS, INSERM, French Defence Health Service), analyses static equilibrium to identify predictive markers of the elderly person’s risk of falling. It will be continued with the creation of groups engaging in physical activities tailored to the abilities of the selected residents, for whom the benefits will be confirmed by analysing posture and gait.

