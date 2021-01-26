 

Phreesia Receives Certification from the Point of Care Communication Council, Based on Audit by the Alliance for Audited Media

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 17:56  |  30   |   |   

Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, is pleased to announce that as a result of ongoing auditing by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM), the industry leader in media verification, it has received certification from the Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3) validating that the advertising measurement systems and methods of its digital point-of-care engagement platform comply with the highest industry standards. Phreesia’s PatientConnect platform was among the first to be awarded the PoC3 seal on Friday, after the opening of their certification process earlier this month.

“We are proud to work with Phreesia to provide third-party verification of their PatientConnect platform,” said Steve Guenther, AAM’s Vice President of Digital Auditing. “Participating in a continuous audit demonstrates Phreesia’s commitment to providing advertisers with a high-quality, secure platform that consistently delivers accurate and reliable data that they can trust.”

PoC3, an organization that advocates for the use of point-of-care media to advance health and healthcare outcomes, recently updated its verification and validation guidance. AAM’s platform certification is designed to measure and meet those standards.

Phreesia completed its initial platform certification in summer 2019 and has continued to perform monthly audits of its campaigns since then. AAM’s continuous audit approach includes a rigorous ongoing review of the targeting criteria used to deliver ads on Phreesia’s patient intake platform, an evaluation of the patient authorization process to receive targeted health-related content and an assessment of the system’s accurate reporting of engagement numbers, among other measures.

The ongoing nature of the AAM audit ensures that Phreesia’s system consistently performs at or above industry-established levels and provides recurring verification that results are accurate, reliable and consistent.

“From day one, Phreesia has been an industry leader, exemplifying the importance of transparency and the integrity of our data,” said David Linetsky, Phreesia’s Senior Vice President of Life Sciences and a PoC3 board member. “We appreciate AAM’s diligence in validating the measures of trust and accountability we value so highly, and we thank PoC3 for recognizing our continued commitment to delivering the highest level of quality to our partners.”

About the Alliance for Audited Media

The Alliance for Audited Media powers transparency and collaboration between North America’s leading media professionals. AAM is the industry’s recognized leader in media verification with unparalleled audit expertise across platforms including web, mobile, out-of-home, email and print. More than 4,000 publishers, advertisers, agencies and technology vendors depend on AAM’s independent, third-party media audits, technology certification audits and data-driven insights to transact with trust. To learn how AAM brings trust and transparency to today’s point-of-care ecosystem, visit auditedmedia.com.

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a safe, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

Phreesia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phreesia Receives Certification from the Point of Care Communication Council, Based on Audit by the Alliance for Audited Media Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, is pleased to announce that as a result of ongoing auditing by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM), the industry leader in media verification, it has received certification from the Point of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Accenture and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Help Companies Embed Sustainability into the Core of ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update