 

Bank of Santa Clarita Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 17:58  |  47   |   |   

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $881,000 compared with $658,000 for the same quarter in 2019. Net income for year ended December 31, 2020 was $3,235,000 compared with $3,217,000 reported for 2019. The Bank’s total assets grew by $68.6 million to $373.0 million at December 31, 2020, spearheaded by $51.4 million in loan growth.

Frank Di Tomaso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “As we continue to serve our communities during these unprecedented times, we are very proud of our team delivering on these results as evidenced by our strong profits and significant loan growth year over year. The coming months will bring further challenges, as we roll out the second round of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, but we are determined to use them as opportunities to help our communities, customers, and employees succeed. We have been working with our clients on the forgiveness of PPP loans from the first round. Bank of Santa Clarita continues to maintain strong capital levels, excess liquidity, and excellent credit quality, which will allow us to continue to support the communities we serve and navigate through this pandemic.”

Income Statement

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, total interest and dividend income was $3.0 million compared with $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest and dividend income for the full year 2020 was $11.5 million compared with $12.0 million reported for the previous year.

Interest expense for the 2020 fourth quarter decreased to $0.4 million from $0.6 million for the same quarter in 2019. Interest expense for the full year 2020 decreased to $1.9 million from $2.8 million reported for the previous year.

Net interest income for the 2020 fourth quarter improved to $2.6 million from $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net interest income for the full year 2020 was $9.6 million and exceeded 2019 by $338 thousand.

Net interest margin was 3.05% for the 2020 fourth quarter versus 3.28% in the 2019 fourth quarter. For the full year 2020, net interest margin was 2.98% compared with 3.32% for the full year 2019.

In light of the significant loan growth in 2020, the Bank recorded a $135 thousand provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter 2020, bringing the total provision of the year to $255 thousand. For the full year 2019, the Bank recorded a reversal of provision of $40 thousand.

Non-interest income was $233,000 for the 2020 fourth quarter and topped the previous year’s $174 thousand for the same period. For the full year 2020, the Bank’s non-interest income was $719,000 compared with $743,000 for the previous full year.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter 2020 was $1,557,000 compared with $1,431,000 for the same period last year. Non-interest expense for the full year 2020 was $5,559,000 compared with $5,522,000 for 2019.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio continues to be among the best in the industry. For the full year 2020, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 53.9%.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, net loans increased to $284.3 million from $232.9 million at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s deposits rose to $283.0 million at the end of the 2020 from $232.1 million at December 31, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to 39.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 versus 36.5% at December 31, 2019. Total assets increased to $373.0 million at the close of the 2020, an increase of $68.6 million from $304.4 million at December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2020, The Bank remained “well-capitalized” under all regulatory categories, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.60%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 14.64%, a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.64%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.78%. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a well-capitalized bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in 2004, is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on meeting the banking needs of the community and its businesses and non-profits. We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, including individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations, for 15 years, and we truly appreciate the relationships we’ve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community. The Bank provides experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses and other organizations need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive management and experienced professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also technology-based banking services that include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Bank’s current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service providers as these factors may impact the Bank’s operating results, its ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Bank’s earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest Income
Loans $

2,936

$

2,629

$

11,024

$

10,808

 

Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions

59

201

373

981

 

Investment Securities

36

49

88

238

 

Federal Funds Sold

-

-

-

3

 

Total Interest Income

3,031

2,879

11,485

12,030

 

Interest Expense
Demand

11

14

49

76

 

Money Market and Savings

77

144

356

454

 

Time Deposits

143

299

783

1,296

 

Borrowings

162

169

708

953

 

Total Interest Expense

393

626

1,896

2,779

 

 
Net Interest Income

2,638

2,253

9,589

9,251

 

Provision for Loan Losses

135

55

255

(40

)

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

2,503

2,198

9,334

9,291

 

Noninterest Income

233

174

719

743

 

Noninterest Expense

1,557

1,431

5,559

5,522

 

 
Net Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,179

941

4,494

4,512

 

Income Tax Expense

298

283

1,259

1,295

 

Net Earnings $

881

$

658

$

3,235

$

3,217

 

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and Due From Banks $

6,720

$

4,903

Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions

41,150

33,659

Federal Funds Sold

-

109

Investment Securities

13,104

8,985

Loans, Net

284,298

232,935

Other Assets

27,708

23,792

Total Assets $

372,980

$

304,383

 
 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Interest-Bearing
Money Market, Savings and Demand $

93,584

$

83,563

Time

78,231

63,875

Total Interest-Bearing

171,815

147,438

Noninterest-Bearing

111,152

84,639

Total Deposits

282,967

232,077

Borrowings

43,000

34,000

Other Liabilities

6,239

1,391

Total Liabilities

332,206

267,468

Stockholders' Equity

40,774

36,915

Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $

372,980

$

304,383

 

Bank of Santa Clarita CA Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of Santa Clarita Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $881,000 compared with $658,000 for the same quarter in 2019. Net …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Accenture and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Help Companies Embed Sustainability into the Core of ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update