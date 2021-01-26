 

McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 % a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 17:50  |  141   |   |   

  • Signing of major commercial contracts in France and Europe, with revenue of €13.7 million, representing an increase of +20%, and firm order intake1 of €23.0 million in 2020, a growth of +75% compared with 2019
  • New strategic partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies, leading industrial players
  • Cash position of €198 million at 31 December 2020, thanks to the €180 million capital increase in October 2020 for the industrialization of production methods, the development of new generations of machines and the acceleration of international commercial development

La Motte-Fanjas (France), January 26, 2021 – 5:45 pm CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, today announces its annual revenue for the year to December 31, 2020.

(€ millions)
 		2020 2019 Variation
First half
 		5.4 4.3 26 %
Second half
 		8.3 7.1 17%
Total revenue 2 13.7 11.4 +20 %
       
Firm orders
 		23.0 13.1 +75 %

 




 

 
 


 

Laurent Carme, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, states: “2020 was marked by the signing of several contracts reflecting the transition to industrial scale of McPhy, as well as of the entire zero-carbon hydrogen industry. McPhy has demonstrated the strong attractiveness and relevance of its offer and technology to serve emblematics large-scale projects at the heart of this hydrogen revolution.

The €180 million capital increase carried out in October 2020 gives us the means to achieve our ambitions to accelerate the development of our industrial capacities and the new generations of electrolyzers and hydrogen stations that meet the size, competitiveness and safety challenges demanded by the market. It also marks the strengthening of our partnership with our historical strategic shareholders, EDF Pulse Croissance Holding and the Ecotechnologies Fund represented by Bpifrance Investissement as part of the “Programme d’Investissements d’Avenir” (set up by the French State to finance innovative and promising investments on the territory), and new strategic investors such as Chart Industries and Technip Energies.

Seite 1 von 4


McPhy Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 % a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects Signing of major commercial contracts in France and Europe, with revenue of €13.7 million, representing an increase of +20%, and firm order intake1 of €23.0 million in 2020, a growth of +75% compared with 2019New strategic partnerships with Chart …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.01.21
Wasserstoffaktien: Explosionsgefahr(1) 
07.01.21
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18:29 Uhr
6.935
McPhy - französischer Wasserstoff-Speicher-Hersteller
08.10.20
7
Söllner: "Das ist eine Revolution" - Tesla, SDI, Nel, Solar, Nikola, Exasol, Xiaomi und nur heute Ei