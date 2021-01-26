Signing of major commercial contracts in France and Europe, with revenue of €13.7 million, representing an increase of +20%, and firm order intake 1 of €23.0 million in 2020, a growth of +75% compared with 2019

Cash position of €198 million at 31 December 2020, thanks to the €180 million capital increase in October 2020 for the industrialization of production methods, the development of new generations of machines and the acceleration of international commercial development

La Motte-Fanjas (France), January 26, 2021 – 5:45 pm CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, today announces its annual revenue for the year to December 31, 2020.

(€ millions)

2020 2019 Variation First half

5.4 4.3 26 % Second half

8.3 7.1 17% Total revenue 2 13.7 11.4 +20 % Firm orders

23.0 13.1 +75 %

















Laurent Carme, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, states: “2020 was marked by the signing of several contracts reflecting the transition to industrial scale of McPhy, as well as of the entire zero-carbon hydrogen industry. McPhy has demonstrated the strong attractiveness and relevance of its offer and technology to serve emblematics large-scale projects at the heart of this hydrogen revolution.

The €180 million capital increase carried out in October 2020 gives us the means to achieve our ambitions to accelerate the development of our industrial capacities and the new generations of electrolyzers and hydrogen stations that meet the size, competitiveness and safety challenges demanded by the market. It also marks the strengthening of our partnership with our historical strategic shareholders, EDF Pulse Croissance Holding and the Ecotechnologies Fund represented by Bpifrance Investissement as part of the “Programme d’Investissements d’Avenir” (set up by the French State to finance innovative and promising investments on the territory), and new strategic investors such as Chart Industries and Technip Energies.