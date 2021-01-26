 

EZGO Technologies Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering, Shares Begin Trading Today on NASDAQ Capital Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 17:54  |  42   |   |   

Jiangsu, China, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

via NewMediaWire  -- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced it has completed its initial public offering (IPO), and the company’s shares begin trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company’s IPO consisted of 2,800,000 common shares issued at $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $11.2 million - before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, EZGO has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions. ViewTrade Securities, Inc., a global provider of brokerage, investment banking, corporate /advisory and trading platform services, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

“We are excited to be listed on the prestigious Nasdaq Capital Market,” said EZGO Founder and CEO Jianhui YE. “It fulfills a long-desired goal for me and our entire team, and strengthens our company’s ability to execute on our growth plans for 2021 and beyond.”

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 31, 2020. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from ViewTrade Securities, via email: IB@Viewtrade.com or standard mail at ViewTrade Securities, 7280 W Palmetto Park Rd, #310, Boca Raton, FL 33433, Attn: Prospectus Department. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EZGO Technologies Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering, Shares Begin Trading Today on NASDAQ Capital Market Jiangsu, China, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire  - EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced it has completed its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 