EZGO Technologies Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering, Shares Begin Trading Today on NASDAQ Capital Market

The company’s IPO consisted of 2,800,000 common shares issued at $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $11.2 million - before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, EZGO has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions. ViewTrade Securities, Inc., a global provider of brokerage, investment banking, corporate /advisory and trading platform services, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

via NewMediaWire -- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced it has completed its initial public offering (IPO), and the company’s shares begin trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

“We are excited to be listed on the prestigious Nasdaq Capital Market,” said EZGO Founder and CEO Jianhui YE. “It fulfills a long-desired goal for me and our entire team, and strengthens our company’s ability to execute on our growth plans for 2021 and beyond.”

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 31, 2020. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from ViewTrade Securities, via email: IB@Viewtrade.com or standard mail at ViewTrade Securities, 7280 W Palmetto Park Rd, #310, Boca Raton, FL 33433, Attn: Prospectus Department. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.