 

Exel Industries First quarter 2020-2021 revenue : A promising first quarter: 19% growth

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                               February 26, 2021


First quarter 2020-2021 revenue

 

A promising first quarter: 19% growth


Q1 revenue €m 2019 ‐ 2020 2020 - 2021 Change in value Change in %
Reported Reported Reported * like-for-like Reported * like-for-like
Agricultural Spraying 56 58.5 +2.4 +3.9 +4.4% +6.9%
Sugar Beet Harvesters 15 16.4 +1.5 +1.9 +9.9% +13%
Garden Watering and Spraying 7.9 13.6 +5.7 +6 +72.3% +76.1%
Industrial Spraying 40.5 54.1 +13.6 +4.4 +33.4% +10.8%
             
EXEL Industries Group 119.4 142.6 +23.2 +16.2 +19.4% +13.5%

*like‐for‐like = at constant foreign exchange rates and scope

First quarter 2020‐2021

The new year began with first quarter (October - November - December) 2020-2021 revenue of
€142.6 million, up €23.2m (+19.4%) on Q1 2019-2020. Like-for-like sales were €135.6 million, giving organic growth of 13.5%. The performance continues the recovery started Q4 last year. Note that growth was achieved against a Q1 2019-2020 comparison base when only China was confined due to COVID-19.

