Exel Industries First quarter 2020-2021 revenue : A promising first quarter: 19% growth
PRESS RELEASE February 26, 2021
First quarter 2020-2021 revenue
A promising first quarter: 19% growth
|Q1 revenue €m
|2019 ‐ 2020
|2020 - 2021
|Change in value
|Change in %
|Reported
|Reported
|Reported
|* like-for-like
|Reported
|* like-for-like
|Agricultural Spraying
|56
|58.5
|+2.4
|+3.9
|+4.4%
|+6.9%
|Sugar Beet Harvesters
|15
|16.4
|+1.5
|+1.9
|+9.9%
|+13%
|Garden Watering and Spraying
|7.9
|13.6
|+5.7
|+6
|+72.3%
|+76.1%
|Industrial Spraying
|40.5
|54.1
|+13.6
|+4.4
|+33.4%
|+10.8%
|EXEL Industries Group
|119.4
|142.6
|+23.2
|+16.2
|+19.4%
|+13.5%
*like‐for‐like = at constant foreign exchange rates and scope
First quarter 2020‐2021
The new year began with first quarter (October - November - December) 2020-2021 revenue of
€142.6 million, up €23.2m (+19.4%) on Q1 2019-2020. Like-for-like sales were €135.6 million, giving organic growth of 13.5%. The performance continues the recovery started Q4 last year. Note that growth was achieved against a Q1 2019-2020 comparison base when only China was confined due to COVID-19.
