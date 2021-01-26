Ipsos consolidates its Out-of-home measurement leadership with the acquisition of MGE Data

Founded in 1996, MGE Data operates out of several locations in the Czech Republic. It comprises a team of geo-spatial experts and engineers specialized in Out-of-home measurement who design, develop and manufacture equipment and solutions for mobility, geo-marketing and media research applications.

Paris, January 26 th 2021 - Ipsos announced today the acquisition of a majority stake in the Czech Republic-based company MGE Data, a leading player in Out-of-home (OOH) measurement with unparalleled capabilities in consulting, data analytics, application development and technical solutions in the mobility, geo-marketing and media research fields.

Ipsos and MGE have a long-established relationship dating back to 2007, when both companies were awarded the Route contract in Great Britain with a sophisticated combination of GPS, frequency algorithms and modelling of complementary data. Today, Route is one of the most advanced OOH solutions globally and became the industry reference when expanding the combined offer globally1.

The partnership has also proven decisive in the recent appointment by OMA, Australia’s Outdoor Measurement Association, to update its audience measurement system MOVE (Measurement of Outdoor Visibility and Exposure). The upgraded system will cover all formats, be a national model and measure Digital Out-of-home signs2.

Ipsos is a global leader in out-of-home audience measurement and has designed audience measurement systems in other markets such as France, Sweden and Brazil, in addition to Great Britain and Australia. With the acquisition of MGE Data, the combined offer will be expanded to fifteen countries, contributing to the generation of audience data on close to 1.5 million frames and substantially diversifying the market expertise. Amongst these countries are Germany, Austria, Poland, Belgium, Mexico, Chile and the UAE.

Didier Truchot, Ipsos CEO & Chairman said: “The association of Ipsos’ leadership in research with MGE’s advanced spatial data science expertise will bring clients an unparalleled offer in Out-of-home audience measurement”.

David Strnad, Chief Executive MGE Data, commented: “Since 2007, our partnership has been a source of success and allowed us to bring together our complementary skills and capabilities across many markets globally. Joining the Ipsos family is therefore a natural progression for MGE Data”

Liz Landy, Ipsos’ Audience Measurement Global Service Line leader, said: “Digital and mobile technology have changed both the medium and the measurement possibilities. The integration of MGE Data significantly enhances and accelerates our continuing push towards new solutions in a fast-changing landscape”.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and

is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

















