 

Ipsos consolidates its Out-of-home measurement leadership with the acquisition of MGE Data

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 18:01  |  24   |   |   

Paris, January 26th 2021 - Ipsos announced today the acquisition of a majority stake in the Czech Republic-based company MGE Data, a leading player in Out-of-home (OOH) measurement with unparalleled capabilities in consulting, data analytics, application development and technical solutions in the mobility, geo-marketing and media research fields.

Founded in 1996, MGE Data operates out of several locations in the Czech Republic. It comprises a team of geo-spatial experts and engineers specialized in Out-of-home measurement who design, develop and manufacture equipment and solutions for mobility, geo-marketing and media research applications.

Ipsos and MGE have a long-established relationship dating back to 2007, when both companies were awarded the Route contract in Great Britain with a sophisticated combination of GPS, frequency algorithms and modelling of complementary data. Today, Route is one of the most advanced OOH solutions globally and became the industry reference when expanding the combined offer globally1.

The partnership has also proven decisive in the recent appointment by OMA, Australia’s Outdoor Measurement Association, to update its audience measurement system MOVE (Measurement of Outdoor Visibility and Exposure). The upgraded system will cover all formats, be a national model and measure Digital Out-of-home signs2.

Ipsos is a global leader in out-of-home audience measurement and has designed audience measurement systems in other markets such as France, Sweden and Brazil, in addition to Great Britain and Australia. With the acquisition of MGE Data, the combined offer will be expanded to fifteen countries, contributing to the generation of audience data on close to 1.5 million frames and substantially diversifying the market expertise. Amongst these countries are Germany, Austria, Poland, Belgium, Mexico, Chile and the UAE.

Didier Truchot, Ipsos CEO & Chairman said: “The association of Ipsos’ leadership in research with MGE’s advanced spatial data science expertise will bring clients an unparalleled offer in Out-of-home audience measurement”.

David Strnad, Chief Executive MGE Data, commented: “Since 2007, our partnership has been a source of success and allowed us to bring together our complementary skills and capabilities across many markets globally. Joining the Ipsos family is therefore a natural progression for MGE Data

Liz Landy, Ipsos’ Audience Measurement Global Service Line leader, said: “Digital and mobile technology have changed both the medium and the measurement possibilities. The integration of MGE Data significantly enhances and accelerates our continuing push towards new solutions in a fast-changing landscape”.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and
is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).
ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com


 


 




1 https://www.ipsos.com/ipsos-mori/en-uk/route-moving-forward-new-genera ...



2 https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2021-01/om ...



Attachment


Ipsos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ipsos consolidates its Out-of-home measurement leadership with the acquisition of MGE Data Paris, January 26th 2021 - Ipsos announced today the acquisition of a majority stake in the Czech Republic-based company MGE Data, a leading player in Out-of-home (OOH) measurement with unparalleled capabilities in consulting, data analytics, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
Ipsos acquires technology company Fistnet-Dotmetrics