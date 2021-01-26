Mish writes that the Biden Administration has a historic opportunity to address cigarette addiction by dramatically reducing the nicotine in cigarettes.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc., a leading plant-based, biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that the Buffalo News, the largest newspaper in Western New York, published an op-ed from James A. Mish, 22nd Century’s Chief Executive Officer.

The FDA Can Save 8 Million Lives and Prevent 1,600 Kids From Becoming Addicted Every Day

Requiring all cigarettes to be made minimally or non-addictive is a primary objective of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as stated in its previously published Comprehensive Plan for Tobacco and Nicotine Regulation. Public health researchers estimate that by reducing the nicotine in cigarettes to such low levels will “help addicted adult smokers quit” and “significantly reduce tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S. in the years to come.” 22nd Century stands ready to help the FDA achieve this goal and improve public health.

“While the country has made progress in the battle against cigarette addiction over the last decades, now is the time to enact policies that will allow us to take that fight to the next level. Specifically, requiring cigarettes to be minimally or non-addictive would put us in a strong position to help end this epidemic,” Mish writes.

The article is reprinted below in its entirety:

Another Voice: FDA can save lives by targeting tobacco addiction

By James A. Mish

Published 1/26/2021

President Biden campaigned on reversing much of former President Donald Trump’s legacy. Let’s hope that pledge extends to cigarette smoking.

Trump’s Food and Drug Administration unveiled an ambitious plan in 2017 to regulate tobacco and nicotine consumption, promising to “better protect kids and significantly reduce tobacco-related disease and death."

This multi-year roadmap focused on nicotine reduction and included consideration of “a product standard to lower nicotine in cigarettes to minimally addictive or non-addictive levels.” Notably, the FDA stated that reducing nicotine in cigarettes could “…result in more than 8 million fewer tobacco-caused deaths through the end of the century.”

Their goal was laudable, and the plan the agency announced was sound. But the proposal failed to gain traction. And in the fall of 2019, Trump’s FDA confirmed what many surmised by formally dropping the mandate from its unified agenda, effectively punting on a policy priority the agency introduced with much fanfare just two years earlier. The decision was another victory for Big Tobacco.