 

The Buffalo News Op-ed 22nd Century CEO Urges FDA to Proceed with Plan to Limit Nicotine Levels in Cigarettes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 18:00  |  32   |   |   

The FDA Can Save 8 Million Lives and Prevent 1,600 Kids From Becoming Addicted Every Day

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc., a leading plant-based, biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that the Buffalo News, the largest newspaper in Western New York, published an op-ed from James A. Mish, 22nd Century’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mish writes that the Biden Administration has a historic opportunity to address cigarette addiction by dramatically reducing the nicotine in cigarettes.

Requiring all cigarettes to be made minimally or non-addictive is a primary objective of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as stated in its previously published Comprehensive Plan for Tobacco and Nicotine Regulation. Public health researchers estimate that by reducing the nicotine in cigarettes to such low levels will “help addicted adult smokers quit” and “significantly reduce tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S. in the years to come.” 22nd Century stands ready to help the FDA achieve this goal and improve public health.

“While the country has made progress in the battle against cigarette addiction over the last decades, now is the time to enact policies that will allow us to take that fight to the next level. Specifically, requiring cigarettes to be minimally or non-addictive would put us in a strong position to help end this epidemic,” Mish writes.

The article is reprinted below in its entirety:

Another Voice: FDA can save lives by targeting tobacco addiction
By James A. Mish
Published 1/26/2021

President Biden campaigned on reversing much of former President Donald Trump’s legacy. Let’s hope that pledge extends to cigarette smoking.

Trump’s Food and Drug Administration unveiled an ambitious plan in 2017 to regulate tobacco and nicotine consumption, promising to “better protect kids and significantly reduce tobacco-related disease and death."

This multi-year roadmap focused on nicotine reduction and included consideration of “a product standard to lower nicotine in cigarettes to minimally addictive or non-addictive levels.” Notably, the FDA stated that reducing nicotine in cigarettes could “…result in more than 8 million fewer tobacco-caused deaths through the end of the century.”

Their goal was laudable, and the plan the agency announced was sound. But the proposal failed to gain traction. And in the fall of 2019, Trump’s FDA confirmed what many surmised by formally dropping the mandate from its unified agenda, effectively punting on a policy priority the agency introduced with much fanfare just two years earlier. The decision was another victory for Big Tobacco.

Seite 1 von 3
22nd Century Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Buffalo News Op-ed 22nd Century CEO Urges FDA to Proceed with Plan to Limit Nicotine Levels in Cigarettes The FDA Can Save 8 Million Lives and Prevent 1,600 Kids From Becoming Addicted Every DayWILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 22nd Century Group, Inc., a leading plant-based, biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Federal Court Dismisses Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group
13.01.21
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the Company’s Reduced Nicotine Content Cigarettes
11.01.21
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the Company’s Reduced Nicotine Content Cigarettes

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
73
22nd Century Group