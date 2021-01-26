 

BG Staffing, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to BGSF, Inc. to Reflect Broader Workforce Solutions Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 18:30  |  43   |   |   

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a growing national provider of workforce solutions, today announced that it is changing its corporate name to BGSF, Inc. The name change reflects the company's diverse workforce solutions platform and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to provide contingent solutions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate, and Light Industrial.

"Our new name, BGSF, allows us to emphasize our wide-ranging business objective to elevate the way contingent talent is managed as a workforce solution," said Beth A. Garvey, President and CEO. "The name will enhance our marketability and allow better access to the right group of executives within our current client partners and prospective customers, to provide people with jobs, and clients with talent.”

The new name is effective as of February 8, 2021 and will be implemented across the company's product and services throughout the calendar year 2021.

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker “BGSF” on the New York Stock Exchange. Upon the effectiveness of the name change, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be changed to 05601C105.

About BGSF

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings), and Light Industrial. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 70th largest U.S. staffing company and the 50th largest IT staffing firm in the 2020 updates . The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and the expectations and objectives of our board or management. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “allows,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “forward,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “temporarily,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

BG Staffing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BG Staffing, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to BGSF, Inc. to Reflect Broader Workforce Solutions Strategy BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a growing national provider of workforce solutions, today announced that it is changing its corporate name to BGSF, Inc. The name change reflects the company's diverse workforce solutions platform and its expertise in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update